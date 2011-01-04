Strategy Guide for Reversi & Reversed Reversi

In reversed reversi you don't have to worry about being wiped out as this too counts as a victory, but this is another argument against wildly grabbing useful looking territory. In one of my early reversed games I was so busy preparing the ground for the big finish that I missed the fact that my opponent was evaporating and I was suddenly forced to take the last of his pieces before half of the discs had even been laid. Needless to say I now try harder to ensure my opponent's survival.

Diagram 7

Having seen how useful the corners are and taking into account that each piece you lay may act as a 'stepping stone' for your opponent it is easy to try to assign a fixed worth or fitness to each square. Corners are very good, X & C-squares bad (because they may give your opponent access to corners), A & B-squares OK etc. Since the board has a number of symmetries there are only 10 distinct types of squares. Diagram 7 shows part of the static evaluation table used in the reversi program that was included with past versions of Microsoft Windows. Fortunately the game is deeper than this (otherwise it wouldn't be any fun) and a few games with players of any strength will reveal that a strategy of trying to play in "good" squares and avoiding "bad" ones will soon yield control of the game to your opponent. Nevertheless an idea of static worth may help when it comes to choosing between two moves that would otherwise appear of equal value using other criteria. When planning a move you need to consider your opponents' possible response, then your response to that and so on. At the end of the game it might be possible to calculate all the variations but elsewhere in the game you will need to have some mechanism to avoid having to consider all possible branches more deeply than is practical - e.g. a feeling for the relative worth of particular squares.