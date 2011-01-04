|
Strategy Guide for Reversi & Reversed Reversi
|The Rules
|
|
|
|The Goal
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
Diagram 2
|
The winner is the player with most pieces turned
to their colour at the close of play. By convention any empty squares at the
end are added to the winners score, thus diagram 2 shows a 35-29 win for
black.
If both players have the same number of discs at the end then the game is tied.
|Reversed Reversi (a.k.a. Anti-Reversi) is played with the same rules but the goal is changed. The winner of the game is the the player with least number of discs at the end. These may also be referred to as "suicide rules" with the winner being the player who successfully suicides in what would otherwise be a regular game of reversi. Diagram 2 illustrates a Reversed Reversi victory for white who has 29 discs compared to black's score of 35. Playing badly at the regular game is not enough - you'll have to work hard to force your opponent to take more discs than you if you are to win the game.
|
|Notation
|
North
|
Diagram 3: Significant squares
|The squares on the reversi board are referred to using coordinate notation in order to record games and allow the discussion of strategy. Certain significant squares are given special names. The corners are a1, h1, a8 & h8. The X-squares are those squares diagonally adjacent to a corner and the C-squares are the other squares adjacent to a corner. Some analysts of the game also refer to A-squares & B-squares as indicated left. The central 4x4 block of squares is
|
|
referred to as the sweet
sixteen, while the central 2x2
|Diagram 4
|block of squares initially occupied at the start of the game is called the centre. The four edges of the board maybe referred to as the north, east, south & west edges respectively and it is possible, for example, to talk of the north-west corner of the board meaning the a1 corner and surrounding squares.
|
|
|
Maximum Disks
Strategy
or Greedy Algorithm
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
Diagram 5: Too much, too soon
(Run mouse over board to see result)
|
Beginners usually start by interpreting the requirement to end up with the most
discs as a strategy for the whole game. This
position illustrates that having the most pieces at one point in time does
not necessarily guarantee a final victory. White leads 59-1 but has no valid
moves remaining. Black may now play into a1 or h8 followed by the remaining
corners in any order. White has to pass each time and thus black ends up winning the game 40-24!
It can also be tempting to try to wipe out your opponent earlier in the game by taking as many of their pieces as possible however unless your opponent is carelessly working the evaporation strategy and not paying attention then it is unlikely that you will succeed. By the time it becomes apparent that you have failed you are likely to have few good moves left and your opponent will be well placed to drive you to defeat.
|
In contrast this is an ideal endgame position
for white in Reversed Reversi as, like it or not, black is now forced to
take all four corners and ends up taking 40 discs to white's 24. In practice
however, trying to set up this sort of ideal endgame is dangerous. Taking so
many pieces can exhaust your
mobility
giving control of the game to your opponent. Consider diagram 5 where just
one of the X or C squares is black. White will then have to take one of the
four corners and, even with black taking the remaining three, the final
score will be 24-40 or 21-43 in black's favour!
In reversed reversi you don't have to worry about being wiped out as this too counts as a victory, but this is another argument against wildly grabbing useful looking territory. In one of my early reversed games I was so busy preparing the ground for the big finish that I missed the fact that my opponent was evaporating and I was suddenly forced to take the last of his pieces before half of the discs had even been laid. Needless to say I now try harder to ensure my opponent's survival.
|
|Stable Discs
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
|It should be readily apparent that once a disc has been placed on a corner square it cannot be flipped, The disc is said to be determined or stable. Neighbouring discs of the same colour are also stable if there is no way for the opponent to outflank them through the rest of the game. In diagram 6 black has 23 stable discs while white has just one (d6) that cannot possibly be flipped by subsequent moves. Black needs to take and secure just 10 discs from the 40 available during the remaining play to secure a win.
|In the reverse game you want to try to avoid creating stable regions of your own colour while trying to "assist" the creation of the same for your opponent. Creating blocks of your colour with single "holes" into which your opponent must play at some point may prove useful although you have to be wary of any negative side effects that might arise for you when your opponent finally plays there.
|
|Positional Strategy
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
|Having seen how useful the corners are and taking into account that each piece you lay may act as a 'stepping stone' for your opponent it is easy to try to assign a fixed worth or fitness to each square. Corners are very good, X & C-squares bad (because they may give your opponent access to corners), A & B-squares OK etc. Since the board has a number of symmetries there are only 10 distinct types of squares. Diagram 7 shows part of the static evaluation table used in the reversi program that was included with past versions of Microsoft Windows. Fortunately the game is deeper than this (otherwise it wouldn't be any fun) and a few games with players of any strength will reveal that a strategy of trying to play in "good" squares and avoiding "bad" ones will soon yield control of the game to your opponent. Nevertheless an idea of static worth may help when it comes to choosing between two moves that would otherwise appear of equal value using other criteria. When planning a move you need to consider your opponents' possible response, then your response to that and so on. At the end of the game it might be possible to calculate all the variations but elsewhere in the game you will need to have some mechanism to avoid having to consider all possible branches more deeply than is practical - e.g. a feeling for the relative worth of particular squares.
|
Looking at diagram 5 it should be apparent that if you can force your opponent to take all four corners and edges they are likely to end up with the most discs. Simply inverting the positional values of each square gives a first approximation to a fixed evaluation of the reverse game. Further study shows that while occupying an X-square in the classic game is likely to give away a corner and is therefore usually a bad move, control of both the C-squares and the X-square is required if you are to oblige your opponent to take up the corner. Once a disc has been placed on a C-square it can only be flipped by a move to the corner square. The X-square can be flipped more readily and may be used by your opponent as a stepping stone to a C-square. Likewise taking an early A-square can provide access to C-squares for your opponent so should probably be avoided. At least one A-square will be required to prevent any possibility of your opponent flipping the X-square later in the game however. Compare the south-east & south-west corners of the diagram 8 below. Black will almost certainly have to play to h8 before the game is out, gaining an unwanted corner. However playing b6 will flip the disc on b7 and if white cannot flip b7 again then, depending on the relative mobility during the endgame, there is a possibility that white may have to take the south-west corner before the conclusion of the game.
While acknowledging the limitations of pure positional strategy I would suggest the above static table for consideration as a quick guide to the likely relative value of various squares in Reversed Reversi. In short, C-squares are nearly always useful, whereas those adjacent to them should probably be avoided because they provide access to the C-square.
|
|Mobility
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
Diagram 9: White to play
|
At each stage of the game you will have to chose between the limited number of moves available to you. In diagram 9 white has just 3 available moves or "liberties", two of which hand a corner to black straight away. Assuming white plays to e8 black will have 13 moves available of which 11 will lead to a win with best possible play by both sides thereafter. In this position white has poor mobility having few moves to choose from, all pretty bad at that, while black has good mobility having lots of choice. As long as there is at least one non-disastrous move for each player the game will remain in balance but if you can start to restrict the mobility of your opponent while maintaining your own then you may be able to force them into having to make bad moves.
|The concept of mobility is also key to the reverse game. If you can achieve a position where you can restrict the availability of moves to your opponent then you are well on the way to victory.
|
|
Evaporation
Strategy
or "Less Is More"
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
|The easiest way to increase your relative mobility compared to that of your opponent is to have fewer pieces on the board - so while you want most pieces at the end of the game it pays to try to keep down your gains in the early stages... of course your opponent knows this as well so they will probably be trying to do the same. You also have to take care not to evaporate altogether. In this position black (to move) can wipe out white by playing at d6 bringing the game to an early conclusion!
|The evaporation strategy is also useful in the reverse game as the aim is to try to take control by reducing your opponents available moves or liberties. The lower your disc count, the fewer liberties they are likely to have and the more likely they are to be forced to make poor moves. In contrast to the regular game you don't even have to worry about being wiped out yourself (this too counts as a victory) but you do need to be wary of your opponent evaporating completely.
|
|Frontiers
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
Diagram 11: Black to play
|
Each move is played to an empty square adjacent to an opponent's disc and flips at least one of their discs. The discs which have empty neighbouring squares form the frontier while those that do not are called interior discs. The more frontier discs you have, the more choices your opponent has and, likewise, a smaller set of frontier discs restricts the number of available moves. It should be clear that minimising one's frontier is key to winning the battle for mobility. In diagram 11 black should play a6 flipping 3 discs (rather than f7 which flips 1) as this keeps the frontier to a minimum. A move like this which does not flip any frontier disks is called a quiet move and often represents good play. This suggests a refinement of the evaporation strategy in which you try to evaporate your frontier discs while not being so concerned with the total numbers of discs flipped at each turn.
|Maintaining a small set of frontier discs will prove just as useful as it does in the regular game as it serves to increase your relative mobility.
|
|
Stoner Traps
or
"Heads I Win, Tales You Lose!"
|Reversi
|Reversed Reversi
|
|
A Stoner trap (named after John Stoner) is a
particular type of forced corner exchange that takes advantage of a weak
edge position, that is an edge including a C-square. The attacker first
gains control of a diagonal (meaning they have all the discs in that
diagonal) by playing to an X-square, then attacks the opponent's weak edge
by threatening to take a corner. The opponent cannot respond by taking back
the edge since this would flip back the X-square played in the previous move
and provide access to the other corner. Whatever response the defendant
makes the attacker gains at least one corner square and a number of stable
discs.
In diagram 12 white plays b7 threatening d8 on a subsequent move. Looking at diagram 13, black cannot deny access to d8 by playing it themselves as this gives white access to h8. Wherever else black chooses to play white will be able to play d8 on the next move with the threat of h8 to follow. If black then plays b8 to recover the south edge, b7 will be flipped and provide access to a8 for white who may then take all of the southern edge. Once the trap has been set the best that black can hope for is to get access to a8 in exchange for losing the h8 corner.
|
The nearest analogy I've come up with is this
sort of position. White plays d8 to gain access to at least one C-square
with the hope that, having access, black can be obliged to capture the edge
later in the game. A black reply to e8 also flips f7giving white access to
g7 and the opportunity to take all of the southern edge.
|
|
|
|
